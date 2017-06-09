Windies aiming for series sweep; Face Afghanistan in first ever ODI today

In 1973 West Indies drew 1-all with England in England in their inaugural ODI series but the Caribbean side, winners of the first two World Cups (1975 & 79) and finalists in the third (1983), have not won a ODI series since 2014 when they beat Bangladesh 3-0.

In 2013 they defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 but they have not won an ODI series against a team ranked higher than them since beating New Zealand 4-1 in the 2012. Today at the Darren Sammy Stadium, West Indies and Afghanistan will face-off for the first time in ODI cricket in a Day/Night contest from 14:30hrs.

The ground is large and the track here usually has ‘pace and carry’ and is expected to offer assistance to the quickies. The first of 27 ODIs at this venue was in 2002 when West Indies beat New Zealand by six wickets and the capacity is about 17,000 but a full house is not expected tonight.

This is Afghanistan’s first bilateral tour against a full member nation other than Zimbabwe and all three ODIs are scheduled for St Lucia. West Indies failed to win their last four ODIs here but that is expected to change tonight.

5 comments