Windies Women lose second straight in warm-up

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jun 9, CMC – West Indies Women hit another stumbling block in their preparation for this month’s ICC Women World Cup when they suffered their second defeat in three days with a 80-run loss to Southern Vipers here Friday.

Asked to chase an imposing 296 at the Ageas Bowl, the Caribbean side could only muster 215 for nine off their 50 overs in yet another disappointing batting display.

Chedean Nation top-scored with 59, former skipper Merissa Aguilleira chipped in with a breezy 52 while Deandra Dottin struck a typically cameo 40 and Kyshona Knight, 28.

Left-arm seamer Natasha Farrant did the damage for Vipers with four for 24 from her 10 overs while seamers Sophie Devine (2-23) and Ellen Burt (2-36) ended with two wickets apiece.

New Zealand international Devine had earlier stroked a quick-fire century to propel Vipers to their eventual score after being sent in.

The right-hander slammed 126 from just 68 deliveries while fellow countrywoman Amy Satterthwaite supported with a patient 55.

Vipers received their early momentum from Satterthwaite who faced 79 balls and struck five fours, putting on 70 for the second wicket with Katie George (14) and 43 for the third wicket with Devine.

West Indies bowlers were then put to the sword by Devine who stroked 11 fours and 10 sixes as Vipers scored quickly in the latter end of the innings.

In reply, the Windies slumped to 22 for three in the ninth over before being rallied by two half-century stands.

Firstly, Knight added 58 for the fourth wicket with Dottin who stroked seven fours and a six in a 36-ball knock. When both fell in the space of 17 deliveries to leave the innings on 98 for five in the 22nd over, Nation and Aguilleira put on 82 for the sixth wicket to pull their side around.

Nation faced 64 deliveries and counted four fours and three sixes while Aguilleira hit six fours and a six in a 48-ball innings.

Once Aguilleira perished in the 36th over, however, the innings declined rapidly to leave Vipers in control.

The Women’s World Cup runs from June 24 to July 23.

