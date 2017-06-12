Windies hit back to level ODI series with four-wicket win

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, (CMC) – West Indies won to level the three-match series with minnows Afghanistan but the inertia remained, as they were forced to labour before pulling off an attritional four-wicket victory in the second One-Day International here Sunday.Their bowling proved more clinical than in Friday’s opening game, scuttling out the Afghans for a paltry 135 off 37.3 overs, after the visitors opted to bat first at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.Gulbadin Naib top-scored with 51 batting at number eight but no other batsman passed 20, as West Indies quicks turned the screws on the innings. At one stage, Afghanistan were staring down the barrel at 51 for six in the 17th but recovered through Naib’s enterprise.The fast bowling trio of Alzarri Joseph (2-15), Shannon Gabriel (2-25) and captain Jason Holder (2-38), along with off-spinner Ashley Nurse (2-33) all picked up two wickets each.In reply, West Indies were hardly convincing as they stumbled and stuttered to their target in the 40th over.

