Barbadian Archer hailed as one of the best

LONDON, England (CMC) – Sussex skipper Chris Nash has hailed seamer Jofra Archer as among the best in the country at present, following the Barbadian’s outstanding maiden 10-wicket haul against Leicestershire in the English County Championship on Sunday.

Archer snatched six for 70 as the hosts were dismissed for 175 in their second innings at Grace Road, leaving Sussex with a target of 232 for victory.

Luke Wells then struck an unbeaten 90 yesterday as the visitors got home by five wickets to register their second straight win in Division Two.

However, the foundation was laid by the 22-year-old Archer who ended the contest with match figures of 11 for 137 following his five-wicket haul in Leicestershire’s first innings.

“From looking at what we’ve seen over the last two months, he’s one of the best you’re seeing,” Nash beamed.

“I think the way he does it is one of the really interesting bits. He bowled 50 overs in the game and didn’t even sweat.”

He continued: “He’s a top man. The way he’s playing at the moment is as good as anyone in the country. The pace he bowls and how he keeps coming back and back and back is great.

