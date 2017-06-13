Kesrick Williams replaces Shannon Gabriel in Windies Squad

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies named fast bowler Kesrick Williams to replace Shannon Gabriel in the Windies 13-man squad for the third and final One-Day International against Afghanistan.



Gabriel sustained a side strain in the second match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Sunday and is unavailable for selection for the third match.



The 27-year-old Williams is yet to play in this format. He has so far played eight T20 Internationals, with 14 wickets (average 11.21; economy 5.70).



The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday. First ball in the day/night match is 2:30pm (1:30pm Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

98. Jason Holder (captain)

70. Devendra Bishoo

78. Jonathan Carter

10. Roston Chase

41. Miguel Cummins

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell

60. Kesrick Williams

