Windies look to quell Afghan threat in series decider

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Embattled West Indies face minnows Afghanistan in a crucial series decider here tonight, needing a victory not only to avoid a devastating series defeat, but the embarrassment associated with losing to the ICC Associate side.

What was supposed to be an easy assignment for the Windies to placate their absence from the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in England, has gone horribly wrong, leaving the three-match series level at 1-1 with everything to play for in the final One-Day International at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, starting at 2:30 pm.

The Caribbean side's performances have not lived up to expectations, especially against an inexperienced Afghanistan who are a non-playing Test nation and who have spent most of their time scuffling with the likes of fellow minnows Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Perhaps the statement of the series came in the opening ODI last Friday when West Indies shockingly collapsed to a stunning 63-run defeat. Asked to chase a modest 213, they stumbled to 149 all out, undermined by the magic of 18-year-old leg-spinner Rashid Khan who took seven for 18 – the fourth best figures in one-day history.

