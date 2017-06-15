Series ends 1-1 after rain scuppers decider

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) – Persistent heavy rain forced the abandonment of the decisive third One-Day International between West Indies and Afghanistan here last night, leaving the three-match series in a 1-1 stalemate.

The adverse weather, which started overnight and continued all day, refused to relent for any significant length of time, leaving the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground under water and play was eventually called off at 7:12 pm.

With the original start time of 2:30 pm delayed by 2 1/4 hours, the game was reduced to 43 overs per side when the weather finally eased somewhat late in the evening and officials managed to get the toss spun.

