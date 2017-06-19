Squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs
Mon, Jun 19, '17
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named the Windies 13-man squad for first and second matches of the One-Day International Series against India.
The series will be referred to as the: Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017.
The first and second matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday, June 23 and Sunday, June 25. First ball 9am (8am Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)
98. Jason Holder (captain)
70. Devendra Bishoo
78. Jonathan Carter
10. Roston Chase
41. Miguel Cummins
4. Shai Hope
18. Alzarri Joseph
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
5. Ashley Nurse
23. Kieran Powell
52. Rovman Powell
60. Kesrick Williams
NOTE: Shannon Gabriel is unavailable for selection due to injury. He will continue his rehabilitation in Trinidad.