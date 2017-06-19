Squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named the Windies 13-man squad for first and second matches of the One-Day International Series against India.



The series will be referred to as the: Seagrams Royal Stag Mega Cricket Cup 2017.



The first and second matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval on Friday, June 23 and Sunday, June 25. First ball 9am (8am Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

98. Jason Holder (captain)

70. Devendra Bishoo

78. Jonathan Carter

10. Roston Chase

41. Miguel Cummins

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell

60. Kesrick Williams



NOTE: Shannon Gabriel is unavailable for selection due to injury. He will continue his rehabilitation in Trinidad.

