Weather wipes out opening ODI

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Torrential rain wrecked the opening One-Day International between West Indies and India here Friday, allowing just over three hours play at Queen’s Park Oval.

Opting to bat first, the visitors had cruised to 199 for three in the 40th over behind half-centuries from openers Shikhar Dhawan (87) and Ajinkya Rahane (62) when rain arrived for the second time around 12:30 pm, to bring a premature end to the contest.

The adverse weather had halted play 45 minutes earlier with India on 189 for three after 38 overs.

When the showers abaited late in the afternoon, the game was set to be a 26-over contest with West Indies chasing 194 for victory under Duckworth/Lewis but the rains soon returned, forcing officials to abandon the match.

Dhawan had earlier extended his prolific ICC Champions Trophy form as he put on an enterprising 132 for the first wicket with Rahane.

The left-handed Dhawan faced 92 balls and struck eight fours and two sixes while Rahane, a right-hander, counted eight fours in his 78-ball knock.

Without really taking the bowling by the scruff of the neck, both batsmen played fluently, gathering boundaries off the new-ball pair of captain Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

