Big Idiot nonsense

Never doubt the ability of legal manoeuvring to make apparently sane, rational individuals look like big idiots.

Almost eight months after the alleged (you never know, it might not have ever happened) Twitter message that has resulted in Darren Bravo essentially being kicked out of West Indies cricket, we have now been made aware of the following:

1. Nobody can prove that the message from Bravo’s Twitter account referring to Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron as a “Big Idiot” was actually sent by him.

2. Bravo cannot say whether or not he sent it.

3. His lawyers—Donna Symmonds and Leslie Haynes—are not prepared, at this time, so say whether he sent it because, according to them, due process has not been followed in the matter by Cricket West Indies (CWI).

I wonder what is the reaction now of all those who have been rallying round the left-hander to the extent of not merely reinforcing the alleged “Big Idiot” accusation, but going even further to refer to the primary focus of their anger and vitriol in far less complimentary terms?

Credit to Barbadian broadcaster and media personality Barry Wilkinson for finally getting Bravo to respond to questions on the issue on his “Line and Length” show over the weekend as aired on Sportsmax. But, as was to be expected when you saw the eminent legal luminaries involved in the interview, the exercise transpired to be nothing more than elaborate and tedious obfuscation.

