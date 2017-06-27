Windies Squad for third, fourth and fifth ODIs Windies v India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named the Windies 13-man squad for third, fourth and fifth matches of the ODI Series against India.



The selection panel named two newcomers. They are Kyle Hope, a 28–year-old top-order batsman and brother of Shai Hope; and Sunil Ambris, a 24-year-old wicket-keeper/batsman.



The third and fourth matches will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Friday, June 30 and Sunday, June 2. First ball is 9 am (8 am Jamaica Time).

The fifth match will be played at Sabina Park on Thursday, July 6. First ball is 9am (10am Eastern Caribbean Time).



FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

98. Jason Holder (captain)

99. Sunil Ambris

70. Devendra Bishoo

10. Roston Chase

41. Miguel Cummins

1. Kyle Hope

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell



Quotes from Courtney Browne, CWI Chairman Of Selectors, on the two new players: Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions.



Kyle opened on our last “A” Team One-Day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year’s PCL competition.



Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good showing in this year’s PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes and therefore will fit within our middle order. They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance.

