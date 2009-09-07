WI Women slump to new low after 48 all out

South Africa dismantled West Indies for the second-lowest total in their history and sixth lowest in the tournament's en route a crushing 10-wicket win, their second in three games, in 140 minutes. Less than a third of the overs in the game were bowled as South Africa completed their chase of 50 in 6.2 overs. A third successive loss left West Indies, runners-up of the 2013 edition, closer to elimination.

Dane van Niekerk, the South Africa captain, became the only bowler in cricket history to take four wickets in an international without conceding a run, but the damage was done earlier. Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail reduced West Indies to 5 for 16, with only one batsman - Chedean Nation - getting into double digits.

South Africa had warned of something like this in the warm-up match against West Indies ten days ago. Then, South Africa plucked their opposition for 63 and neither Ismail nor Kapp was among the wicket-takers. Here in Leicester, on a green-tinged top, they made up for that.

Ismail made two breakthroughs. She got the ball to nip back into the right-hand batsmen at pace, trapped Hayley Matthews lbw and took out Stafanie Taylor's off stump. She should have had debutant Reniece Boyce caught at third man in her next over but the chance was put down. Instead, it was Kapp who got rid of the newcomer in an over of mayhem, which effectively ended the contest.

