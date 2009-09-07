Holder inspires West Indies win as India fluff low chase

You don't always need high quality cricket to provide a nail-biting finish in sport. India and West Indies laid testament to the statement with a dull low-scoring game that somehow ended up to be a humdinger at the finish.

In a game that constantly oscillated between mediocricy and downright doltishness, West Indies sealed the deal with a superb finish to their defence. Defending 16 off the last two overs, Jason Holder and Kesrick Williams gave away just four runs while taking three wickets to help their side keep the series alive. They won the fourth ODI by 11 runs and left the series well poised at 1-2.

Holder was the star performer for the hosts, taking five wickets for 27 runs and putting a wet blanket over India's hopes of a early finish to the game and the series.

Having restricted West Indies to 189 for 9 on a slow pitch at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, India put in a batting performance that would have put the most ardent cricket fan to sleep. Their reluctance to score quickly during the middle overs cost them badly at the end, when a spur of wickets left them with too much to do.

MS Dhoni's much-debated 'take-it-to-the-last-over' tactic failed spectacularly as the hosts put the brakes on the Indians' scoring.

1 comments