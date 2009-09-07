Evin Lewis shreds India with dominating ton

Evin Lewis is not a name that's too unfamiliar to the Indians. Especially in the T20 format. The left-hander had smashed a 48-ball hundred in Lauderhill last year. This time, he was a tad slower (53 balls), but equally effective as he smashed a second T20I hundred to help Windies chase down India's 190 for 6 with nine wickets and 1.3 overs to spare. Lewis ended unbeaten on 125 (62 balls), while Marlon Samuels chipped in with 36 off 29 as the hosts made a 191 chase seem like it was a ride in the park.

The carnage all started in the fourth over when Mohammed Shami tossed the ball. Chris Gayle, batting in front of his homecrowd, slammed the ball past the bowlers head to make his intentions known, but it was Lewis who batted like he had a time bomb in his pocket.

He smashed Shami for three back-to-back fours to give the chase its impetus. With a start under his belt, Lewis outshone T20 cricket's greatest batsman at the other end with ease. He smashed Ashwin for successive sixes in the next over, before hitting Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six and four. By the end of the powerplay, West Indies had racked up 66 for no loss, but Lewis showed no signs of letting up

