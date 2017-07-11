West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Jamaica T20I

West Indies has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the one-off Twenty20 International against India at Sabina Park on Sunday.

David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Carlos Brathwaite’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Brathwaite has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If West Indies commits another minor over-rate breach in a T20I within 12 months of this offence with Brathwaite as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Brathwaite and he will face a suspension.

Brathwaite pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Joe Wilson and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard.

