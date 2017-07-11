Dottin, Taylor star as West Indies leave Pakistan winless

Deandra Dottin's first ODI century lifted West Indies to 285 and did half the job against Pakistan, a team that hadn't made more than 150 for four innings in a row. And although Pakistan put up a solid response, a combination of rain and quick wickets meant their innings was cut short on 117 for 3 - 19 short of the DLS par score in 24 overs. It was their 13th successive loss in a World Cup match.

Pakistan's revised target was 245 in 38 overs and Javeria Khan was unbeaten on 58 when rain interrupted the game for a third time. She added 80 with opener Nahida Khan before offspinner Anisa Mohammed dismissed the opener for 40. Thirteen balls later, Iram Javed, promoted ahead of Nain Abidi, holed out to extra cover off what turned out to be the last ball of the match.

It meant that the fluent stand between Javeria and Nahida, that kept Pakistan close to the DLS par score, went in vain. Pakistan captain Sana Mir admitted to a "lapse" in planning after the match, with the side preferring not to take the batting Powerplay when the drizzle started getting heavy.

Earlier, rain had delayed the start of the game by an hour. Stafanie Taylor, who had lost the toss, found herself out in the middle after the end of the first over. Having hustled the openers by utilising the overcast conditions with a couple of swinging deliveries, seamer Asmavia Iqbal floated up an offcutter and had Hayley Matthews chipping a return catch.

