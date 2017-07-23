Back In The Fold, But For How Long?

by TONY BECCA

After years of infighting that led to quarrels, strikes, stand-offs, and eventually, the gradual erosion of the once mighty West Indies team, Cricket West Indies and the West Indies Players Association have finally come to an agreement, an amnesty, to save West Indies cricket, or so it appears.

It has been agreed, in principle, that players no longer need to participate in domestic regional tournaments in order to represent the West Indies, especially in the shorter versions of the game, and that means players like Christopher Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, and Kieron Pollard can now represent the West Indies again.

The move also means that players like Marlon Samuels, Darren Sammy, who once ‘dissed’ the administration with his harsh comments, Lendl Simmons, and André Russell, and Nicholas Pooran are available for selection.

The ‘prodigal sons’ also include Darren Bravo, whose return came rather surprisingly and easily.

