Heavy IPL bid will force global meltdown of rights industry

Even as the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction pits cricket's two giant broadcasters - Star India and Sony Pictures Network - against each other in a fierce number-crunching battle, it is not these two potentially high-profile bidders sweating at the prospect or the eventual outcome.

Instead, as the run-up to August 28 - day of bid submissions - gains momentum, it is cricket boards across the world sweating in anticipation of a mow down.

The India rights for the eagerly awaited India's tour of England in the next English summer of 2018, followed by India's tour of Australia that may include the Boxing Day Test among privileges to be factored in, haven't yet been picked by any broadcaster yet.

These two cricket properties - considered major simply because India happens to be touring - are only the tip of the global cricket rights iceberg that stand to take a severe beating going forward if the bid for the IPL media rights crashes beyond the US$ 3bn (approx Rs 20,000 CR) next month.

"If this is the kind of money being projected for IPL, what will happen to the other boards' rights on the international calendar? Those rights fees will crash by anywhere between 30 to 50%," say those tracking the broadcast rights industry.

cricbuzz has the article

