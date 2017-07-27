T&T, Guyana win convincingly as Jamaica steal thriller

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago along with Guyana stormed to convincing victories but Jamaica snatched a narrow win in tense circumstances, on the final day of the opening round of the Regional Under-19 three-day championship here Wednesday.

At Conaree, T&T cruised to a 121-run victory over Windward Islands while Guyana beat Leeward Islands by 63 runs at Verchilds.

Jamaica made things exciting at St Paul’s as they chased down 147 to beat Barbados and get among the points.

Looking to make a strong start to their title defence, the Trinidadians proved clinical as they controlled the final day to keep the Windwards out of the contest.

Resuming on 117 for two in their second innings, T&T were dismissed for 207 with Saiba Batoosingh hitting 23 and Jayden Seales, 20 not out. Navin Bidaisee failed to add to his overnight 39 while Sachin Seecharan made 44 on Tuesday’s second day.

Dillon Douglas (2-28), Lee Louisy (2-38) and Daneal Dupigny (2-42) all finished with three wickets each.

Set 288 for victory, the Windwards started well but lost their way to be bowled out for 167, with Tahj Tavenier top-scoring with 57, Wayne Edwards getting 26 and fellow opener Kimani Melius scoring 22.

read more at CWI

0 comments