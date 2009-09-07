RYAN MARON NAMED NEW WINDIES ASSISTANT COACH

CHELMSFORD, England – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced Ryan Maron as the new assistant coach with special responsibilities for fielding for the Windies team. The 42-year-old replaces Andre Coley, who was recently named as Head Coach for the Windward Islands Volcanoes.



Maron, who played professionally for Western Province in South Africa, previously worked with the Dolphins franchise in South Africa and the Afghanistan men’s team as a fielding specialist.



Jimmy Adams, CWI’s Director of Cricket, welcomed the new coach to the team management unit.



“We are pleased to have Ryan join us. He has a vast knowledge of the game and has done some very good work. As we prepare for the upcoming Wisden Trophy Test Series in England and I am sure he will be a great addition to the coaching staff.”



Maron joins Roddy Estwick and Toby Radford as the assistant coaches on the staff, headed by Stuart Law.



Maron said: “This is a massive privilege to be involved in West Indies cricket and I’m delighted to join the Windies coaching staff. I have followed West Indies cricket over the years as a kid and then as a player and a coach and I’m just happy to be offered this opportunity to make a contribution as a coach.”



He added: “The game in the West Indies has a great history and here in this group we have a young bunch of cricketers who will perform well. I’m also looking forward to working with the ODI and T20 sides as we look to climb back up the ladder in world cricket.”

2 comments