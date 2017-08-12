U19 Day 2 close of play scores

Regional Under 19 closee of play scores as on Friday, Aug 11.

Jamaica v Guyana

Day 1: Jamaica U19 (1st Innings) 183 for 9(93.2 overs) K VIRGO 4 S PARNELL 6*

Day 2: Jamaica U19 (2nd Innings) 1 for 0(7.0 overs) C BROWN 0* D SMALL 0*

Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago

Day 1: TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO U19 (1st Innings) 54 for 3(29.2 overs) N BIDAISEE 13 S BATOOSINGH 0*

Day 2: LEEWARD U19 (2nd Innings) 219 for 9(61.0 overs) KL PEMBERTON 0* ZK WHITE 7*

Barbados v Windward Islands

Day 1: BARBADOS U19 BARBADOS (1st Innings) 177 for 2(54.0 overs) J JONES 6* K BRATHWAITE 21*

Day 2: WINDWARDS ISLAND U19 (2nd Innings) 210 for 8(59.0 overs) L LOUISY 0 D DUPIGNY 21*

