Jason Holder: We are ready
Thu, Aug 17, '17
BIRMINGHAM, England – Windies captain Jason Holder spoke to members of the media on the eve of the first Test match against England at Edgbaston.
The two teams will meet on Thursday in the first ever day/night Test match in England using the pink ball.
First ball is 2pm (9am Eastern Caribbean Time/8am Jamaica Time). The sessions are: 2pm to 4pm; 4:40pm to 6:40pm; 7pm to 9pm.
“We had really good preparation with some outstanding performances in the warm-up matches, and we are ready for the first Test here,” Holder said ahead of training on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a big series, as a child growing up I dreamed of playing Test cricket in England and I know everyone in the team is excited, especially starting with the pink ball.”
SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Jermaine Blackwood
Roston Chase
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Shimron Hetmyer
Kyle Hope
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Kieran Powell
Raymon Reifer
Kemar Roach
MATCH SCHEDULE
Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3
Tour Match vs Essex – County Ground, Chelmsford
Match drawn
Sunday, August 6 to Tuesday, Aug 8
Tour Match vs Kent – St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Match drawn
Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13
Tour Match vs Derbyshire – County Ground, Derby (day/night)
Match drawn
Thursday, August 17 to Monday, August 21
1st Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham (day/night)
Friday, August 25 to Tuesday, August 29
2nd Test – Headingley, Leeds
Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, September 3
Tour Match vs Leicestershire – Grace Road, Leicester
Thursday, September 7 to Monday, September 11
3rd Test – Lord’s, London