Jason Holder: We are ready

BIRMINGHAM, England – Windies captain Jason Holder spoke to members of the media on the eve of the first Test match against England at Edgbaston.



The two teams will meet on Thursday in the first ever day/night Test match in England using the pink ball.

First ball is 2pm (9am Eastern Caribbean Time/8am Jamaica Time). The sessions are: 2pm to 4pm; 4:40pm to 6:40pm; 7pm to 9pm.



“We had really good preparation with some outstanding performances in the warm-up matches, and we are ready for the first Test here,” Holder said ahead of training on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a big series, as a child growing up I dreamed of playing Test cricket in England and I know everyone in the team is excited, especially starting with the pink ball.”



SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Kraigg Brathwaite (Vice Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Jermaine Blackwood

Roston Chase

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shimron Hetmyer

Kyle Hope

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kieran Powell

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach



MATCH SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3

Tour Match vs Essex – County Ground, Chelmsford

Match drawn



Sunday, August 6 to Tuesday, Aug 8

Tour Match vs Kent – St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Match drawn



Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13

Tour Match vs Derbyshire – County Ground, Derby (day/night)

Match drawn



Thursday, August 17 to Monday, August 21

1st Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham (day/night)



Friday, August 25 to Tuesday, August 29

2nd Test – Headingley, Leeds



Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, September 3

Tour Match vs Leicestershire – Grace Road, Leicester



Thursday, September 7 to Monday, September 11

3rd Test – Lord’s, London

