Gayle returns to ODI squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua - The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named a 15-member Windies One-Day-International (ODI) squad for the current Tour of England.



Squad reads

Sunil Ambris

Devendra Bishoo

Miguel Cummins

Chris Gayle

Jason Holder (captain)

Kyle Hope

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed (Vice Captain)

Ashley Nurse

Rovman Powell

Marlon Samuels

Jerome Taylor

Kesrick Williams



On the announcement of the squad, Courtney Browne, Chairman of Selection Panel of CWI, said:

“With regards to the selection of the ODI squad, the panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team. Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection. Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100% fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year.”



ODI Schedule

September 13 – vs Ireland, Stormont, Belfast

September 19 – 1st Royal London ODI (D/N) Emirates, Old Trafford

September 21 – 2nd Royal London ODI (D/N) Trent Bridge, Nottingham

September 24 – 3rd Royal London ODI County Ground, Bristol

September 27 – 4th Royal London ODI, (D/N) Kia Oval

September 29 – 5th Royal London ODI (D/N) Ageas Bowl

