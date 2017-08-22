Gayle, Lewis pilot Patriots to knockouts

Chris Gayle (71 not out) and Evin Lewis (69) lit up the Warner stadium to help St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots secure a 37-run win over Jamaica Tallawahs in a Caribbean Premier League game played on Tuesday (August 22). With this victory, Patriots qualified for the playoffs.

In pursuit of 209, Tallawahs ended up with 171 for 7 on the board. Glenn Phillips (31), who is known for his T20 exploits back home in Auckland, and Trevor Griffith (42), tried to make a good fist of the chase, but Tallawahs couldn't up the ante at the right time.

For the hosts, after Jonathan Carter broke the opening stand by prising out Griffith, Tabraiz Shamsi and Mohammad Nabi took over from him by picking up wickets at regular intervals.

cricbuzz has the article

