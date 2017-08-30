West Indies must build on special win at Headingley

by JONATHAN AGNEW

West Indies - against all odds - completed a fourth-innings run-chase by scoring 322-5 to beat England and level the three-match series at 1-1.

It was a very flawed Test match in that I cannot recall ever seeing a side win after dropping seven catches, but I don't want to take anything away from Jason Holder's side.

The way they batted on the final day - and indeed performed over the majority of this Test - was against everyone's expectations.

When I arrived at Headingley on the final day, there was drizzle in the air, it was overcast and James Anderson was three wickets from taking 500 in Tests.

It appeared to be all set in England's favour - especially when you also consider West Indies lost 19 wickets in just one day in the previous Test at Edgbaston.

Unfortunately for England, however, Alastair Cook dropped Kraigg Brathwaite on four and that set the tone for what was to follow on an absorbing final day.

