Tallawahs Score Scintillating Win Over Patriots

A superb spell of fast bowling by 20-year-old Oshane Thomas led the Jamaica Tallawahs to a 41-run win over the Chris Gayle-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Sabina Park in Kingston Wednesday night.

Thomas dismissed key batsmen Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite and Mohammad Nabi in four hostile overs that ensured the Tallawahs defended 158 and guarantee their qualification for the Play Off stage.

The Patriots' run-chase got off to the worst possible start when Gayle was trapped lbw for a three-ball duck offering no shot to an in-swinger from Thomas who bowled a fiery opening over.

Evin Lewis was not fazed, however, and despite taking a blow to the head in that first over, he blitzed an astonishing 40 off just 17 balls.

