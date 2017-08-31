WINDIES SQUAD FOR ONE TWENTY20 MATCH IN ENGLAND

ST JOHN’S, Antigua - The Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies today named a 13-member Windies squad for the NatWest International T20 scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at the Emirates Riverside, Durham. The squad reads:

Carlos Brathwaite (Captain,)Ronsford Beaton,

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis,Jason Mohammed,

Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse,Kieron Pollard,,

Rovman Powell,Marlon Samuels,Jerome Taylor

Chadwick Walton Kesrick Williams,

Samuel Badree is unavailable due to a prior commitment.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne says, “we have a good mix of experience and youth that should adapt to English conditions quickly. Coming off the series win against India in the Caribbean in July our expectations is to see the team play a highly competitive game and bring that T20 Caribbean atmosphere to England.

