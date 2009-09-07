Dwayne Smith's record ton leaves Stars winless

Opener Dwayne Smith's second CPL 2017 hundred in the space of three games scripted a comprehensive 29-run victory for Barbados Tridents, ending St Lucia Stars' campaign without any wins. Rakheem Cornwall put up a fight with his brilliant all-round display, before retiring hurt in the tall chase, but it amounted to nothing as Stars bowed out with just one point against their name courtesy a rain-marred encounter last month.

Opting to bat first, it was Smith's 103 not out that gave hosts Tridents a commanding 195 on the board. Stars kept losing wickets at regular intervals but a hobbling Cornwall kept the side in the hunt with his frequent big hits. However, with an improbable 49 to get off 17 balls, Cornwall finally walked off in pain as Stars' chase fell apart.

read more at cricbuzz

0 comments