Brathwaite, Hope reach career-best rankings

(ICC press release) Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope have attained career-best positions in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings after their splendid performances in Leeds helped the Windies complete a series-levelling win against England.

The Barbados pair, which orchestrated a 322-run chase for an unforgettable five-wicket victory, gained massively in the latest rankings that also takes into account the opening Test in Dhaka which saw Bangladesh pull off a 20-run win over Australia on Wednesday.

Opener Brathwaite has risen 14 slots to 16th position after his innings of 134 and 95 in the second Test of the three-match series while Hope’s knocks of 147 and 118 not out, the first pair of centuries in any first-class game at Headingley, have helped him secure a massive gain of 60 places to reach 42nd position.

Windies captain Jason Holder has gained in both batting (up four places to 57th) and bowling (up two places to 37th) rankings while pace bowler Shannon Gabriel has gained two slots to reach 18th position after taking six wickets in the match.

