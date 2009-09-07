All-round Parnell stuns Knight Riders

Wayne Parnell's all-round display helped Barbados Tridents keep their virtual playoffs' hopes alive with a 16-run win that stunned table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders, at home on Saturday (September 2). Following a top-order capitulation, the South African all-rounder hit a crucial 44 with the bat to guide the hosts to a respectable total of 136, and then picked up three wickets to cut Knight Riders' chase at 120.

With an outside chance to make it to the playoffs week, fifth-placed Tridents had to win both their remaining games by a big margin to pip Guyana Amazon Warriors for a fourth-place finish after the league round. With this win, Tridents might have narrowed down the difference between their immediate neighbours in the points table, but an inferior net run rate (-0.405) leaves them with a herculean task to overtake Warriors (0.834) with just one game in hand.

