Lewis blazing 97 destroys Barbados Tridents by 10 wickets

A historic innings from Evin Lewis consigned the Barbados Tridents to a 10-wicket defeat in Match 30 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Kensington Oval last night.

Lewis blitzed 97 off just 32 balls in an astonishing assault that saw the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots chase down 129 in only seven overs. The Patriots innings run rate of 18.48 runs per over is the highest innings run rate in the history of T20 cricket.

The result means the Tridents miss out on a spot in Finals Week while the Patriots have finished second in the table and will be given two chances to reach the finals.

The Patriots run-chase was over almost as soon as it had begun. The formidable opening pair of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis wasted no time in tucking into the Tridents’ new ball bowling.

Lewis hit the ball astonishingly cleanly from the very start of his innings, taking three sixes from Wayne Parnell’s first over and never looking back.

