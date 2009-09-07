Pollard no-ball attracts censure

Kieron Pollard’s decision to send down what looked like a deliberate no-ball to deny Evin Lewis an incredible century in St Kitts & Nevis Patriots’s ten-wicket win over Barbados Tridents in the 2017 Caribbean Premier League on Sunday (September 3) has been widely criticised in the cricket community.

St Kitts were chasing Barbados’ 128 for 9, and Lewis had smashed his way to 97 runs from just 32 balls and was on strike with scores level when Pollard started the eighth over of the innings. Pollard jogged up and not only over-stepped by a long way but bowled a slower bouncer that would have likely been called ‘wide’ had it not been a no-ball

