Munro and Bravo take Knight Riders into CPL Final

A clinical run-chase from the Trinbago Knight Riders propelled them past Guyana Amazon Warriors and into the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Final at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad last night. Chasing a competitive score of 159 an 85-run partnership between Colin Munro and Darren Bravo made a difficult chase look easy. The Knight Riders will play St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Final on Saturday.

(Scores:Trinbago Knight Riders 160-4 (Munro 57*, Bravo 42, Rashid 1-23) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 159-6 (Gajanand 39, Walton 37, Narine 2-21) by six wickets

The Knight Riders innings got off to a terrible start when Sunil Narine was dismissed first ball – his fourth duck of the season – trapped lbw by an in-swinging yorker from Tanvir.

The Knight Riders promoted Hamza Tariq to bat at number three, but he could only manage 10 off 13 before being caught behind off Rayad Emrit. Thanks largely to Munro—who was fortunate to be dropped twice—the Knight Riders reached 42 for 2 after six overs.

Guyana Chronicle has the report

