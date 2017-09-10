Cooper stars as Trinbago Knight Riders claim their second CPL title

Kevon Cooper scored a brilliant spell and backed it up with an unbeaten 29 run knock as Trinbago Knight Riders chased down 136 runs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in 19 overs with three wickets in hand at Brian Lara Stadium to clinch their second Caribbean Premier League title.

Chasing a modest total of 136, the Knight Riders lost both Sunil Narine (3) and Dwayne Bravo (0) to Sheldon Cottrell (2-21) in the second over. Colin Munro (29) injected momentum into the innings with three sixes in the sixth over as they ended the powerplay strong at 48 for two.

Mohammad Hafeez (2-19) continued his dominance against the left-handers as he removed Munro and Darren Bravo (1) in successive overs as the Knight Riders slipped to 64 for four at halfway mark.

