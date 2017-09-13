Holder hoping Brathwaite break paves way for Windies players

LONDON, England (CMC) — Test Captain Jason Holder hopes Yorkshire's acquisition of Kraigg Brathwaite for the two final games of the County Championship can lead to a breakthrough on the circuit for other West Indies players.

Yorkshire turned to the 24-year-old opener after Australian Shaun Marsh was forced to return home early to honour domestic commitments.

“I would love to see a lot more of our guys playing County cricket whenever the opportunity arises,” Holder said.

“There is so much cricket playing now in the world and people tend to go the T20 route, but it's good to see Kraigg hanging around and playing the last two games for Yorkshire.

