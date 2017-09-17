Convincing players to tour Pakistan will be challenging says Cameron

LAHORE, Pakistan, (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dave Cameron said West Indies players will get to decide whether they tour Pakistan for a series of three Twenty20 Internationals in November.

Cameron was speaking at the conclusion of the Independence Series between the Pakistanis and a World XI over the last week in Lahore.

The series has raised expectations in the country that Pakistan can resume the staging of international matches following an international suspension, due to an armed attack by militants on the Sri Lankan team bus eight years in this city.

The Pakistanis hosted Zimbabwe for a historic limited-overs series two years ago, but other internationals have been reluctant to play bilateral series in the country, forcing Pakistan to play their home games in the United Arab Emirates in the past few years.

“We want to ensure that when the players come over, everyone actually wants to come and enjoy the experience, and we don’t want to be seen to be forcing anyone,” said Cameron.

