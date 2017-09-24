Moeen's record ton takes England 2-0 up

Moeen Ali's blistering ton helped England take an unassailable lead in the five-match One-Day International series as they trounced Windies by 124 runs at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday (September 24). After the second game was rained out, England managed to take a 2-0 lead by winning the third ODI thanks to Moeen, who smashed the second fasted ODI ton by an English batsman - 102 off 57 - to help the home team post a mammoth 369 for 9. Liam Plunkett and Adil Rashid then picked up eight wickets between them to bowl the visitors out for 245.

Soon after England posted the highest total at the venue, all eyes were fixed on the response from Chris Gayle. If Windies had to even challenge England, Gayle had to fire. He did - smashing 94 off 78 - but was run out in the 27th over. Although it wasn't quite the belligerence that Gayle used to showcase when he was at his prime, he did find an effective way to keep the runs flowing. Even when they had lost three early wickets, Gayle kept the team afloat for the first part of the chase before it fell apart for them rather quickly.

