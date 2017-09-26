We can still square the seriesHolder

LONDON Captain Jason Holder believes West Indies can still take a share of the five-match One-Day International series against England despite losing two of the first three games.

Speaking following the Caribbean side’s 124-run defeat at Bristol on Sunday, Holder said the Windies needed to execute better in the remaining games in order to take something away from the rubber.

“Definitely we can still square the series but we’ve got to take it step by step,” Holder said.

“Our next encounter is at the Oval. It’s generally a pretty good surface there with some big boundaries. So we’ve got to be very spot on with our plans and make sure we execute them.”

Trinidad Guardian

