Lewis, Holder to miss 5th ODI

LONDON, CMC – Opener Evin Lewis has been ruled out of Friday’s fifth One-Day International against England after picking up a hairline fracture of his ankle during his superb hundred in the fourth game here Wednesday.

The left-hander picked up the injury in the 47th over when he drove a full length delivery from pacer Jake Ball into his right ankle.

He immediately collapsed on the crease in obvious pain and had to be subsequently stretchered from the field.

Lewis made 176 – the fourth-highest score by a West Indies batsman in ODIs – as West Indies racked up 356 for five off their 50 overs after being sent in.

He slammed 17 fours and seven sixes to register his second career ODI hundred.

However, the Caribbean side went on to lose by six runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method, after rain ended the contest at the Oval with England on 258 for five in the 36th over.

Captain Jason Holder will also miss the final ODI at the Ageas Bowl as he returns to Barbados for the burial of his uncle.

In his absence, Jason Mohammed will lead the side with all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite expected to be called up as cover.

