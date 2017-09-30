Openers sizzle as England win 4-0

WEST Indies tour of England ended on a low note as they were thrashed by nine wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy starred again as England rounded off their home international season with a thumping nine-wicket victory over a lack-lustre West Indies side at the Ageas Bowl.

The fifth and final one-day international proved a somewhat low-key affair, with England already holding an unassailable series lead and headlines being dominated by off-field matters following Ben Stokes’ arrest in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes, who was initially taken into custody on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm following an incident in Bristol before being released under investigation without charge, and opener Alex Hales, with his team-mate at the time of the altercation, each missed the fourth ODI at The Oval and remained unavailable yesterday.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

0 comments