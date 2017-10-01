A Quintet Of Rising Windies Stars

by TONY BECCA

The West Indies, or Windies, tour of England in 2017 has ended, and in what must be considered a disappointing exercise, but one that ended with a few wonderful and pleasing performances.

The Windies went to England unheralded, played mostly in conditions totally foreign to them, lost the three-match Test series 2-1, won the one-match T20 contest, and lost the five-match confrontation 4-0, a result that sentenced them to battle with Zimbabwe, Ireland, Afghanistan, and company for a place in next year's World Cup.

As bitter as the losses were, as easily as they lost the ODIs, however, the Windies left England with their heads held fairly high and with hope in their breasts.

The pride came from the unexpected brilliant performance at Headingley, where they scored 322 in the last innings to win by five wickets on the last day after the embarrassment of Edgbaston when they lost 19 wickets in one day, to lose in three days, from their decisive victory in the lone T20 fixture, and their fantastic recovery from 33 for three to 356 for five before losing the fourth ODI on the Duckworth Lewis scoring system.

The hope, however, came from the performance of a few youngsters - three batsmen, one bowler, and one all-rounder.

