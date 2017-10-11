No slackening for Zimbabwe series, assures skipper Holder

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – West Indies captain Jason Holder does not foresee any decrease in intensity from his side when they take on minnows Zimbabwe in two Tests in Bulawayo later this month.

The Caribbean side left Barbados on Monday for the short rubber, which will see them chasing their first series win since they beat Bangladesh in a similar two-Test series in the Caribbean three years ago.

Holder said the trajectory of the Windies performances was headed in the right direction and Zimbabwe presented an ideal opportunity to continue that progression.

“It won’t be difficult to motivate the guys,” Holder told CMC Sports prior to the side’s departure.

“We’re a young side. After the performances we’ve had in England and earlier in the year against Pakistan and also in the back end of last year against Pakistan again, I think [it] is encouraging and we have to keep heading in the direction we’re going in.”

