Windies women look for good start

The ICC Women’s Championships begins today with the West Indies women coming up against Sri Lanka women in the first of three ODIs at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba at 9.30am.

Both teams will be looking to put up a good showing because the results of the three ODIs will count towards the ICC Women’s Championship, which is being contested by the top eight ODI teams in the world.

The top three finishers in the Women’s Championship will qualify automatically for the 2021 World Cup.

The West Indies will start as slight favourites at home and they have included fast bowlers Shakera Selman and Shamilia Connell who suffered injuries during the Women’s World Cup in England in July.

2 comments