Windies A make positive start against Sri Lanka A

Florence Hall , Trelawny — West Indies A middle order batsmen Vishaul Singh and Sunil Ambris as well as opener John Campbell scored half-centuries as Sri Lanka A were made to work hard on day one of the opening four-day 'Test' at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium here yesterday.

When the umpires lifted the bails at 5:19 pm because of bad light, West Indies A had reached 232-4 in 76 overs after choosing to bat first on a good pitch with predictable pace and bounce but with strokeplay hampered by a heavy, sluggish outfield.

Play started half-an-hour late because of wet spots on the pitch.

Left-handed Singh, 28, who hit a century the last time he was at the Trelawny Stadium back in April for a West Indies President's X1 against Pakistan, and the aggressive right-handed Ambris were both on 58 when play ended.

The two have so far shared a fifth -icket stand of 87. Singh, strong off the back foot with cuts, flicks and pulls also showed off the odd delectable front foot drive in facing 174 balls. He has so far hit three fours.

Never afraid to hit the ball over the top, the powerful, big-shouldered 24-year-old Ambris made nonsense of the slow outfield, banging nine fours and facing 74 balls.

read more at Jamaica Observer

