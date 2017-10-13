Ambris hits 106 on rain-hit second day

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica (CMC) – Sunil Ambris increased pressure on West Indies selectors by carving out his fourth first class hundred, but rain allowed just 3-1/4 hours play, on the second day of the opening four-day ‘Test’ against Sri Lanka A here yesterday.

The 24-year-old struck 106 as the hosts, resuming from 236 for four, reached 364 for eight in their first innings before rain arrived 41 minutes after the lunch break to end play prematurely at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium.

Though the rain ceased, conditions kept players off the field and play was eventually called off late in the day.

Ambris was supported by overnight partner Vishaul Singh who hit 81 while all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall chipped in with 25.

Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed three for 104 while medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne picked up two for 61.

Right-hander Ambris picked up where he left off on Wednesday’s opening day as he dominated the Sri Lankan bowling yet again.

