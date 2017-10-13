Windies pacer Gabriel hailed for generosity

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — West Indies speedster Shannon Gabriel has come in for praise from veteran cricket administrator Lockhart Sebastien for his generosity in giving towards the hurricane relief efforts in Dominica.

Sebastien, a Dominican who is also a West Indies selector, said Gabriel made a substantial contribution before he left for the two-Test tour of Zimbabwe last Monday.

“I want to make a special mention [of] Shannon Gabriel. I met him last week and he said to me, 'Sebo, I need to give you some things to take home because things are rough.' I told him no problem,” Sebastien recounted.

“On Sunday he came to the Brian Lara Stadium and he opened his vehicle and I asked him which box should I take. He looked at me and said 'everything'.

“In it were two brand new generators and maybe US$1,000 of stuff, and I said to myself people look at cricketers and say they are greedy. This is a guy with a kind heart … I didn't ask him for anything and he brought all this stuff and you have to congratulate people like that.

