Draw beckons!

Florence Hall , Trelawny — Captain Dhananjaya de Silva's classy, stroke-filled century (104) kept Sri Lanka A afloat as West Indies A turned in a compelling bowling performance on another rain-hit day of the first 'Test' at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium here.

Scores ahead of today's final day of the four-day contest: West Indies A 364-8 declared; Sri Lanka A 201-7. Fifty-three overs were bowled on the third day as the entire post-tea session was lost to a combination of lightning, rain and bad light.

With only 44 overs possible on the second day, the game seems destined for a draw although Sri Lanka A, with three wickets in hand, still need another 14 runs to avoid the possibility of being asked to follow on.

Shehan Jayasuriya and Malinda Pushpukamara, both on 11, will resume for the visitors on today's final day.

The 26-year-old de Silva, who walked to the crease at the fall of Sandun Weerakkundy's wicket in the second over at 1-1, smashed three sixes and 10 fours off 143 balls in a cultured, yet powerful display.

The captain's 11th first class century was all the more critical since the West Indies A bowlers, pacers and spinners alike, gathered wickets at regular intervals to keep the visitors under pressure.

