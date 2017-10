Spinners fire again to help West Indies wrap up series

West Indies' spinners, led by legspinner Afy Fletcher, sparkled again to skittle Sri Lanka for 162 and set up a series-clinching seven-wicket victory at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, and Stafanie Taylor claimed combined figures of 29-3-71-7 to slice through Sri Lanka's batting line-up, after which West Indies chased down the target in 39.4 overs.

ESPNcricinfo has the full report and scorecard

