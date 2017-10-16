WI sweeps Sri Lanka three - zip

The West Indies women completed a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka women in their three-match limited overs series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.

Wonderful batting by Stephanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews took the West Indies to 182 for seven of 45 overs and followed up by excellent bowling performances by Shakera Selman reduced the visitors to 141 all out, giving the host victory by 41 runs.

Taylor spanked 55 and the consistent Matthew 41 to take the West Indies to 182 for seven wickets of 45 overs. The match was reduced to 45 overs per side because of heavy early morning rain.

Set 183 runs, the Sri Lankans were expected to get over the line but not against a determined West Indian bowling unit. Selman put the West Indies immediately on top with a double strike including batting mainstay Chamari Attapatu. At 18 for two the West Indies were well on their way but a stubborn partnership between Yashoda Mendis and Dilani Manodara that took them past the 50-run mark.

