Bishoo fifer gives Windies control

It took just one and a half sessions for Zimbabwe's bubble to burst on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies. The feel-good factor that has permeated Zimbabwe cricket since Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis' returns were confirmed last month swept through the opening day, when they bowled the West Indies out for 219.

But on Day 2, the reality of how much is still to be done came crashing home as Zimbabwe succumbed for 159 with Devendra Bishoo claiming his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. While Bishoo wheeled away admirably and was full value for his 5 for 79 on a turning wicket, Zimbabwe's batsmen were too often guilty of gifting their wickets away.

With the host's innings lasting just 61.3 overs, the West Indies were able to build on their lead in the final session, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope going some way to atoning for their first-innings failues in an unbroken partnership of 63. That allowed the tourists to close the second day on 88 for one, leading by 148.

While the loss of 21 wickets in the opening two days has had something to do with the pitch, a lack of application from the batsmen has been equally to blame. No fewer than seven Zimbabwean batsmen got out to loose strokes.

